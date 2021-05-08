Lipe & Dalton Sells 140 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Lipe & Dalton lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,554,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $85.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $85.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

