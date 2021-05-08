Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $860,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will announce $860,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $570,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year sales of $3.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $6.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.16 million, with estimates ranging from $6.77 million to $13.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LQDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of Liquidia stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 657,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,295. The company has a market capitalization of $137.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.10. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Liquidia news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 198,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,499.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Liquidia by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

