Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Trading Up 9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) was up 9% during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $28.50 to $30.50. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lithium Americas traded as high as $13.51 and last traded at $13.44. Approximately 154,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,627,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a current ratio of 15.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

