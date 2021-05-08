loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for loanDepot in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get loanDepot alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Rowe assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.27. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.612 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.