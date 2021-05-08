Loblaw Companies’ (L) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$78.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$81.86.

Shares of L stock opened at C$70.61 on Wednesday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$71.77. The stock has a market cap of C$24.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$69.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.50.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3000002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$278,448.86. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,035 shares in the company, valued at C$10,986,225.59.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

