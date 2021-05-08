Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) PT Raised to $73.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loblaw Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of LBLCF opened at $58.25 on Thursday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $58.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.