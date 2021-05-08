LSV Asset Management Has $263.22 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,028,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434,267 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $263,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $42.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $4,247,076.08. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,012 shares of company stock worth $9,487,824. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FITB. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

