LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,447,371 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 46,780 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.31% of Foot Locker worth $250,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

FL stock opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $63.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.78.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

