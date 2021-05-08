LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,203,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,007 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for approximately 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.50% of Cummins worth $570,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cummins by 3.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $266.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.28 and a 200 day moving average of $242.35. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.75.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

