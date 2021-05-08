LSV Asset Management Purchases 285,567 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,567 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.73% of Berry Global Group worth $306,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY opened at $68.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $8,241,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

