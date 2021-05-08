LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,006,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 187,478 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in State Street were worth $336,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. TCF National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 4,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.27. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $28.125 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 128.97%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

