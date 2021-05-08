LSV Asset Management Sells 948,116 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,338,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 948,116 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.91% of Regions Financial worth $378,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Regions Financial by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 51,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,708 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,025.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

