LSV Asset Management Sells 948,116 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,338,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 948,116 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.91% of Regions Financial worth $378,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Regions Financial by 194.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 51,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,708 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,025.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 593,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.47.

Regions Financial stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $22.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit