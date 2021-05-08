Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%.

NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $13.99. 13,323,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,681,511. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LUMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.