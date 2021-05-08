Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%.

NYSE LUMN traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.99. 13,323,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,681,511. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52. Lumen Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.85.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.