Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is ($0.74). Lumos Pharma posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($3.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.52) to ($3.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 281,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 40,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUMO opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

