Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.88) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is ($0.74). Lumos Pharma posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($3.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.52) to ($3.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LUMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUMO. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 281,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 40,395 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Lumos Pharma by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUMO opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $81.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.69. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Comments


