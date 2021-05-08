Lunyr 24 Hour Volume Hits $31,801.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last week, Lunyr has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000665 BTC on major exchanges. Lunyr has a total market cap of $899,782.36 and approximately $31,801.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lunyr Profile

LUN is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

