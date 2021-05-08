M Lee Pelton Sells 24,500 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.99.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

POR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $1,152,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

