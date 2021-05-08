Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mackinac Financial were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $677,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,043 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MFNC opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $231.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.94. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

