Macquarie Boosts Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target to $50.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price target upped by Macquarie from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GDEN has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock traded up $6.16 on Friday, hitting $41.91. 570,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,093. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.67. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 17.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,233,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 32,764 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 11,971 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after buying an additional 72,067 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

