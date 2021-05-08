Macquarie Increases Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target to $25.00

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Macquarie from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EVRI. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

EVRI opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. Everi has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $19.95.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 16,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $265,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 115,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,828,049.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,318 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,784,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,752,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,344,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,962,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Everi by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,406,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after acquiring an additional 389,971 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

