MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Buys 11,231 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,199,000 after purchasing an additional 193,961 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,435,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,182,000 after acquiring an additional 542,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,293,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,117,000 after acquiring an additional 262,582 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 926.5% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,291,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8,971.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,983,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,700 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,262,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,061. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $66.89.

