MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Grows Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Shares of Trimble stock traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,904,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,720. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.95. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

