MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Reduces Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Cummins by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. TCF National Bank lifted its position in Cummins by 16.3% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 12.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $515,519.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,475.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total transaction of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $266.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,709. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.32 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.75.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

