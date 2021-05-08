MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.65. 340,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,388. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.64.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

