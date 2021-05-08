Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MGTA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. 150,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,354. Magenta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

