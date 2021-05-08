Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

Magna International has increased its dividend by 45.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of MGA opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.76.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.