Maker (MKR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $679.52 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $5.57 billion and approximately $679.52 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can now be bought for about $5,592.38 or 0.09504740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00081986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00021952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00062732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $464.89 or 0.00790115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00103880 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00044079 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 995,239 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

