ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ManTech International Corporation is a leading provider of innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs for the Intelligence Community; the Departments of Defense, State, Homeland Security, and Justice; the Space Community; and other U.S. federal government customers. ManTech’s expertise includes systems engineering, systems integration, technology and software development, enterprise security architecture, information assurance, intelligence operations support, network and critical infrastructure protection, information technology, communications integration and engineering support. The company supports the advanced telecommunications systems that are used in Operation Iraqi Freedom and in other parts of the world; provides the physical and cyber security to protect U.S. embassies all over the world; has developed a secure, collaborative communications system for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and builds and maintains secure databases. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MANT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29. ManTech International has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,599,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,089,000 after buying an additional 142,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ManTech International by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after buying an additional 165,961 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 786,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,951,000 after purchasing an additional 249,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ManTech International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 613,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,541,000 after purchasing an additional 135,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

