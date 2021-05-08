Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$31.50

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to C$31.50 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.79.

MFC opened at C$25.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$15.36 and a twelve month high of C$27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.4399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at C$190,643.61.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

