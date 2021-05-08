Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) Given a $5.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) has been assigned a $5.50 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Maricann Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.60.

About Maricann Group

Maricann Group Inc, formerly Danbel Industries Corporation, is a Canada-based integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. As one of approximately 43 companies with a federal license to cultivate cannabis and one of approximately 30 independent licensed producers with a federal license to process and distribute cannabis, the Company’s services a patient base with more than 8,000 registered patients.

