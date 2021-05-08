Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) Given a $5.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI) has been assigned a $5.50 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Maricann Group has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.60.
About Maricann Group
See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for Maricann Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maricann Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.