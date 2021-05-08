Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. On average, analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.09. 224,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,311. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market cap of $516.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.