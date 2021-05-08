Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC cut its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,220.37 on Friday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $761.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,222.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,171.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,067.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total value of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.