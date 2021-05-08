MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $437.17 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $432.95 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.95.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total value of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,627.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,753 shares of company stock valued at $13,797,330 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $575.00 to $538.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $570.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

