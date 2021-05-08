Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Position Lowered by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Masco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after buying an additional 52,082 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Masco by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Masco by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Masco by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $66.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. Insiders sold a total of 80,855 shares of company stock valued at $5,140,557 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.91.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

