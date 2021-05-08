Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,945 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 23,779 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,981,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the first quarter worth $236,000.

Mason Industrial Technology Company Profile (NYSE:MIT)

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

