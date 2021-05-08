Masonite International Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DOOR)

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Masonite International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.51. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Masonite International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $129.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $52.26 and a 52 week high of $132.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $285,625.00. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Masonite International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after buying an additional 434,950 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,869,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,293,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 107,863 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 251,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 105,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

