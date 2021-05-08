Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOOR. Robert W. Baird raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northcoast Research raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $129.92 on Thursday. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $646.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randal Alan White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total transaction of $285,625.00. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,849,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,124 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,333,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,643,000 after purchasing an additional 434,950 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 456,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 443,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,624,000 after purchasing an additional 107,863 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,869,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

