MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.400-5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.70 billion.MasTec also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.40 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,550,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,412. MasTec has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $112.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total value of $1,573,720.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $142,339.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126 over the last three months. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

