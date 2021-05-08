Matson (NYSE:MATX) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.830-1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

MATX stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 174,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Matson has a twelve month low of $23.75 and a twelve month high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Matson will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.17%.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $50,932.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,856.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $418,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,050 shares of company stock worth $1,155,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

