Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Sells $991,278.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $96.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $98.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $88.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

