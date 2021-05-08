Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Sells $991,278.00 in Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tunc Doluca also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 5th, Tunc Doluca sold 3,450 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $327,750.00.
- On Thursday, April 1st, Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $96.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.65 and a 1-year high of $98.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $88.49.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
