McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 60,046 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

In other news, insider Kay Dashner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $86.76.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $121.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.27%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.