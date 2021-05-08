Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires Shares of 833 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.84.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $592.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $303.79 and a 12-month high of $648.57. The firm has a market cap of $368.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Comments


