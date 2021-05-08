Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $8.64 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,785 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.5% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $232.12 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.82 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $453.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.21.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

