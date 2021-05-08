Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,635 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,404 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned about 0.89% of ConocoPhillips worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

