Mechanics Bank Trust Department Takes $233,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,800 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after buying an additional 165,560 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $61,339,000 after acquiring an additional 76,125 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $5,784,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.81 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.72.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.