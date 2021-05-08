Medicure (MCUJF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Medicure stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.68. Medicure has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

Get Medicure alerts:

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Medicure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.