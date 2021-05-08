MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%.

MDWD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 258,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis initiated coverage on MediWound in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediWound presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

