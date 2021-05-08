MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 94.63% and a negative net margin of 53.12%.

MDWD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 258,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,125. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.63. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Aegis initiated coverage on MediWound in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MediWound from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MediWound presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Featured Article: Float

Earnings History for MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit