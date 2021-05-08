MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

NYSE MD traded up $5.34 on Friday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,989. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. MEDNAX has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MD shares. Truist boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

