Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of MDT opened at $126.70 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.