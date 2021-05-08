Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Lipe & Dalton reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,352,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT opened at $126.70 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $87.68 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit