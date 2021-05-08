Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 1,481.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in WestRock by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,882 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in WestRock by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in WestRock by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in WestRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $59.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. WestRock has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $60.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

WRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

